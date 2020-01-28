FORECAST: A few snow showers late Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and cool tonight
- Scattered rain/snow chance late Wednesday into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds persist into the overnight hours. An area of low pressure to our southwest will move a little closer tonight. This provides a very small sprinkle/flurry chance by Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s.
Another cloudy day with patchy drizzle and a snowflake possible into the afternoon, especially south of Louisville. Temperatures will top out well above freezing. A slightly better chance for a rain/snow shower by late evening and into the overnight hours into Thursday. Any accumulation would be spotty and mainly on grassy surfaced. Lows will be near freezing.
Flurries early Thursday will fade to just a cloudy sky through the morning. As the clouds break up later in the day on Thursday we may see some sunshine. Highs will top out in the 40s.
Another system will graze the area with a small rain/snow chance late Friday into Saturday. Much warmer air arrives by early next week.
