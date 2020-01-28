Fund for the Arts kicks off 2020 campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2020 campaign for the Fund for the Arts officially kicked off on Tuesday with an event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
Fund for the Arts, a regional nonprofit facilitating the largest grant arts grant program in the country, raises money to help fund arts programs in the Louisville community and to bring and expand arts and cultural possibilities throughout the city.
Tuesday’s event brought members of the arts community together to showcase all the experiences and performances benefiting from the fundraising campaign.
“The arts do a number of things," Fund for the Arts President and CEO Christina Boone said. “They bring our community together, they help to educate and inspire our children, and they help to put Louisville on the map to help tell our stories both to each other and the rest of the world.”
For more information on the organization and how to donate, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.