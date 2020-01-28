Gun found in student’s backpack at Hazelwood Elementary, JCPS confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazelwood Elementary parents were informed on Monday that a gun was found inside of a student’s backpack by a staff member.
WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the letter sent to the families of Hazelwood Elementary students by Principal Courtney Grace. The letter confirms that the weapon was found after another student notified a staff member. The weapon was not used in a threatening manner and JCPS security was notified immediately.
The case is being reviewed currently by the school and district personnel.
Read the full copy of the letter below:
Dear Hazelwood Families:
I value being a part of your child’s education and we always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families. That’s why it is important for me to share information with you about an incident at our school today.
One of our school staff members located a gun in a student’s backpack this afternoon. The gun was never used in a threatening manner and JCPS security was notified right away. The matter is still being reviewed by our office and district personnel. The weapon was discovered when another student alerted a staff member.
We always encourage our students to come forward and tell school staff if they see something unusual and that’s what happened today. We commend the quick actions by this student. The safety, security and well-being of your child are priorities for us here at Hazelwood Elementary and we continue working to ensure a positive learning environment for all students.
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our office.
Sincerely,
Courtney Grace, Principal
Hazelwood Elementary
