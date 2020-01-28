Man wrongfully convicted of murder faces gun and drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man that was cleared of murder after serving an 11-year sentence in prison was in court Monday facing new, unrelated charges.
Kerry Porter, 57, won a $7.5 million settlement from the city of Louisville in 2018 after a wrongful conviction for the murder of Tyrone Camp back in 1996. Porter was exonerated in 2011.
The new charges stem from a police search of Porter’s home in November 2019. Officers found multiple guns in Porter’s home, one of which was registered stolen.
Porter was booked in Metro Corrections back in December, and is currently indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, two counts of receiving stolen firearms, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
“A lot of official misconduct is going on. The Louisville Police wrongful conviction is not going to stop,” Porter said in court Monday. “Harassment is not going to stop. I don’t expect nothing different of them.”
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting 25 percent of his bond. His next court date is set for March 4th.
