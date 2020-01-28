More than 50 organizations team up to rehabilitate home for Louisville veteran

On Jan. 27, there was a dedication for a renovated home in the south end of Louisville for veteran Torre Keith Harris. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 27, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 7:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Dozens of organizations pitched in to help serve a Louisville veteran as part of a coalition called Operation Victory.

More than 50 local unions and non-profit organizations work together to rehabilitate a home and gift it to a veteran in need.

Monday, there was a dedication for a home in the south end of Louisville for veteran Torre Keith Harris.

"I was so overwhelmed,” Harris told WAVE 3 News. “I didn't know what to say."

Harris’ house was the third home project through Operation Victory.

