One-month-old baby dies after dog attack in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WAVE) - A 26-day-old baby has died after a dog attack in a home in Lafayette Saturday.
Indianapolis station WTHR reports that calls came in to Lafayette Police just after 11:30 a.m. to a home on Greenbush Street.
The victim’s brother told police that the family’s pit bull mix and beagle mix dogs were fighting in the infant’s bedroom and went to separate the dogs. The brother took the beagle mix out of the room, but when he returned, he saw that the pit bull had attacked the infant.
When officers arrived, they found the pit bull standing over the infant, who had been severely injured by the dog. In order to render aid to the infant, the officer fired one shot at the pit bull, killing the dog.
The infant was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead from multiple sharp force injuries. The coroner has called the death accidental.
Police said that it’s unclear where the infant was at the time of the attack. They have said the mother of the child was at home when the incident occurred.
The beagle mix was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment of its injuries. The investigation is ongoing by police.
