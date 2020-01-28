Police searching for men who posed on top of LMPD cruiser

WARNING: Some viewers may find the embedded Facebook post offensive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police are searching for two people who stood on a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District posted a photo of two men posing on the top and hood of a LMPD cruiser that was parked at Redemption Hill Church on the Spencer/Jefferson County line.
In the post, authorities state they want to “help these unknown persons become famous.”
Police are asking anyone with information about who the men are to call David Kemper with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 502-477-3200 or 502-477-5533.
