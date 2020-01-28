Police searching for suspect caught on camera stealing firearm from Jeffersontown store

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a suspect caught on camera involved in a possible theft.
The Everything Concealed Carry store located on Taylorsville Road reported a theft of a firearm to police. Through surveillance footage captured on security cameras inside the store, police have listed the pictured man as a person of interest.
No other details on the theft have been given at this time.
Jeffersontown Police Department are investigating the case and asking anyone with any information to call Detective Burns at (502) 267-0503.
