‘Sacred Resistence’ building support network for Louisville church offering sanctuary to immigrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Faith leaders are taking on lawmakers when it comes to serving undocumented immigrants with a plan they’re calling 'Sacred Resistance.'
Groups from different faiths, called the Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice, met Monday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to discuss building a network of services around a Louisville church. St. William Catholic Church is looking to provide sanctuary to refugees and immigrants, including those who are undocumented.
The meeting comes just days after the Kentucky Senate named preventing government sanctuary practices as its top priority.
Senate Bill 1 bans police and some public agencies from putting sanctuary policies in place and requires them to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Members of the coalition, which is made up of 15 different faith groups, said they gained a new mission when St. Williams announced it would become a sanctuary church in October.
“That announcement really did put us all on notice locally to become a sanctuary support network,” David Horvath, a coalition leader, said.
Horvath said the sanctuary status is meant to send a message to immigrants and refugees, including those who are undocumented, that they are welcomed and things like food, shelter and legal help can be provided to them through the church.
"It's been really exhilarating to watch the movement and to see St. William make a stand for sanctuary," Lauren Jones Mayfield, an Associate Pastor at Highland Baptist Church, said. "It's inspiring other congregations, Highland included, to ask these larger questions of, ‘What is our role, and how do we continue to stand up?’"
Monday, leaders from St. William said people are helping them support those who seek sanctuary in town, but ICIJ members said they’re looking to grow that network to in turn support the church.
"We've gotten folks in our congregation who are part of the immigrant community and who are undergoing stresses and having problems," Dwain Lee, the pastor at Springdale Presbyterian Church, said.
Lee said SB 1 and a similar House bill are what's driving him and others to get involved.
"It is one of the most draconian sets of anti-immigration laws in the country," Horvath said.
Bill sponsors have filed some changes to SB 1. For example, they've walked back mandates making it so rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters aren't forced to work with ICE, which some were concerned would deter victims from getting help.
Horvath said, despite the changes, the bill still goes too far. SB 1 is still in the early stages of the legislative process. It has yet to be taken up for a vote in the Senate.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.