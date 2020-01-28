Several students treated for minor injuries following JCPS bus crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several students were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries after a Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a crash.
The crash was reported between a bus and a passenger vehicle near Waggener High School at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to St. Matthews police.
The crash was initially reported as a non-injury. Police said several students walked to the school then later stated they were injured.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
