17-year-old accused of threatening to shoot up school on Snapchat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 17-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot people at a Jefferson County Public School.
According to St. Matthews police, a student saw the post on Snapchat and informed the assistant principal at Waggener High School. Police were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was taken into custody around 10:10 a.m.
In a letter sent to parents and guardians from Waggener High School principal Sarah Hitchings she stated, “A search was conducted, and nothing was found. The student who posted the threat was cited by law enforcement and has been disciplined according to district policies and procedures.”
Police said the student was charged with terroristic threatening.
