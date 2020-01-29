Beagle dragged behind truck with rope in Breckinridge County healing at Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A beagle named Dean is being cared for by The Kentucky Humane Society after being dragged behind a pickup truck in Breckinridge County.
The dog was brought to KHS from a shelter in Hardinsburg.
A witness said they heard the dog yell and found the beagle being dragged behind the truck with a rope before it untied, and the driver sped away.
Dean has severe injuries, including a large wound on his hip and open wounds on his legs and paws. He spent two weeks recovering in Breckinridge County before arriving in Louisville.
No one has been reported arrested for the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.