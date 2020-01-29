City still mulling over what to do with former Urban Government Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It’s back to the drawing board as the city works through what to do with the former Urban Government Center in Paristown Pointe.
As the neighborhood develops, the site on Barret Avenue sits empty and continues to decay.
Plans for shotgun housing, a farmer's market and a Family Scholar House at the location have been scrapped.
Tuesday night, dozens of residents were asked to weigh in on what they want to see on the lot.
“I would love to see a civic center in there,” JoAnn Robinson said. “Bring the library that they're paying rent on now over here, let it have its own space, green space.”
Tuesday night’s meeting was informational, and no decisions were made on what to do with the property.
