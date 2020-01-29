Crews rescuing driver, truck stuck in pond in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews have been called to rescue a vehicle and driver stuck in a pond just south of the Buechel neighborhood Tuesday night.
Jefferson County Fire responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in a pond on the 6200 block of Global Distribution Way.
Once they arrived, they found a pickup truck stuck in the pond. The male driver was rescued and transported to the hospital.
No word on the extent of any injuries at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.