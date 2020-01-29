Deputy forced to put down malnourished horse in Grayson County before arresting owner

BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Grayson County woman is facing an animal abuse charge after deputies found several malnourished horses on her property on Little Clifty Road.
The arrest report for Shiloh Lisa Lee, 55, states a deputy responded to calls regarding the well-being of several horses on Sunday. When the deputy arrived, Lee admitted the horses belonged to her.
The deputy noted in the report ‘several’ horses on Lee’s property were malnourished; she told the deputy the animals were old, and it was hard to put weight on them.
Lee also told the deputy a white horse laying in the back of her property, which appeared to be dead, had been euthanized by her neighbor. The deputy, however, walked over to the horse and found it was not dead and there had been no attempt made to put it down. The report states the horse had clearly been trying and failing to get up but was too weak to do so.
The deputy then put the horse down with Lee’s permission.
The report states the deputy then notified the sheriff, county attorney and county animal control of the situation and Lee was arrested.
She was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.
The remaining horses were expected to be seized by Grayson County officials on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.