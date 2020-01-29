FORECAST: Cloudy with slight rain, snow chances

- TODAY: Wintry mix across south-central Kentucky; Impacts minimal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will linger all-day today.
Some drizzle/light snow is possible this morning south and west of Louisville, but above freezing temperatures will mitigate issues.
Rain showers are possible south of Louisville this afternoon as highs reach the low 40s. Rain showers mix with snow as they push east this east of the region tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Thursday features mostly cloudy skies as highs top out in the 40s. The clouds remain tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the 30s.
Another system grazes the area with a small rain/snow chance late Friday into Saturday.
Warmer air arrives by early next week; highs jump into the low 60s by Monday.
