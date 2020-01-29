FORECAST: No signs of sunshine until the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We should be used to the clouds by now. Cloudy skies take us into early Thursday with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Temperatures will drop just below freezing overnight. After the morning flurry chance fades we’ll see more of the same Thursday with cloudy skies lingering through the day. Expect highs in the 40s by afternoon. We’ll continue to see a cloudy sky Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 30s.