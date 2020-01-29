FORECAST: No signs of sunshine until the weekend

- Sprinkle or flurry overnight
- Sunday brings our next chance for sun
- Much warmer early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We should be used to the clouds by now. Cloudy skies take us into early Thursday with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Temperatures will drop just below freezing overnight. After the morning flurry chance fades we’ll see more of the same Thursday with cloudy skies lingering through the day. Expect highs in the 40s by afternoon. We’ll continue to see a cloudy sky Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 30s.
Spotty showers develop early in the day Friday, tapering down to a few pockets of drizzle possible by Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s.
Another round of light showers Friday and perhaps Saturday.
Warm air will be the headline starting Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.