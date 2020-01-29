Ground breaking for The Village at West Jefferson begins construction of retail, office space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An official ground breaking event was held Tuesday for an upcoming mixed-use retail and office space in the Russell neighborhood.
The Village at West Jefferson is a 30,000 square foot space that is located at the gateway to the central business district, at the corner of West Jefferson Street and 12th Street.
The completion date has not been finalized, but developers say that the new project will bring many new business opportunities into the area.
Mayor Greg Fischer, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith, Nicole Yates, representative to Congressman John Yarmuth, and Rev. Dr. Jamesettea Ferguson, head of the Molo Village Communtiy Development Corporation were in attendance for Tuesday’s event.
