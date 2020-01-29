Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 16-ranked Butler come back to beat Georgetown 69-64. Baldwin assisted on Sean McDermott's go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left. Butler's leading scorer had 29 points in the second half and overtime Friday during a comeback against Marquette. McDermott scored 11 of his 25 points during the Bulldogs' 18-3 run early in the second half against Georgetown. Butler has won two consecutive games after dropping three in a row in Big East play. Center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 14 points and 13 rebounds.