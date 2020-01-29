JCPS considering property tax increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With decaying schools and a need for school security officers, Jefferson County Public Schools is looking at a plan to increase property taxes.
Data shows Jefferson County property tax rates are lower than surrounding districts and comparable districts like Fayette.
Bringing in more revenue was one of the recommendations to the district following a 2017 audit to avoid a state takeover.
“That's really how this conversation got started,” Dr. Marty Pollio, the JCPS superintendent, said, “looking at the audit and exploring those options. And then really looking at what we need to do to support our kids. We have a $1.2 billion facility need.”
The board discussed a few different options on Tuesday night including a nickel tax, which is a 5-cent tax on every $100 of property.
Another option is a property tax increase higher than four percent, which would need voter approval.
