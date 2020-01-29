Louisville City FC, Big Four Bridge pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the city of Louisville joined in and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, two of the nine people that died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.
Tuesday night, the Big Four Bridge lit up in purple and gold in honor of the five-time NBA champion’s run on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Louisville City FC displayed pictures of Kobe and Gianna along with the message “Rest in Peace Kobe and Gianna” on their video board to viewers outside the stadium.
Vigils are being put on nationwide in various locations to mourn Bryant. Outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, fans gathered outside in Lakers jerseys to write messages and leave flowers on the ground.
Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, where Kobe went to high school, set up a memorial shrine outside of Bryant Gymnasium to pay respects.
