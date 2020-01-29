Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Wyandotte business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who allegedly shot a business owner multiple times has been charged with attempted murder.
Patrick Brents Jr., 24, and another man entered the business, N&T Smokers Outlet located at the corner of Beecher Street and 5th Street, around 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, and began shooting at the victim, according to an arrest slip. The victim was shot multiple times and suffered serious injuries.
Police said after the shooting, Brents and the other suspect ran to a truck that was waiting for them and left.
The name of the other suspect has not been released.
The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera.
Brents was taken into custody in the 3100 block of Southern Avenue on Tuesday.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to attempted murder, Brents was charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
