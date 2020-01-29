Man found guilty after buying 21 guns illegally

New Albany, Ind - A North Vernon Indiana man was found guilty of buying multiple guns after lying about his felon status.
58-year-old Wayne Komsi, III of North Vernon was found guilty Tuesday. His federal indictment accused him of purchasing multiple guns in Jennings County. He lied about his status twice at Accuracy Unlimited and another time at Rural King.
Komsi purchased guns at three different stores. All three times he lied on his forms saying he wasn’t barred from buying. Komsi took a felony plea in a different case back in December of 2017 for resisting law enforcement. That plea prevented him from being able to legally own guns.
His sentencing could leave him in prison for up to five years with three years of supervised release.
