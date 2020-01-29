Man shot by police in Radcliff expected to be charged with robbery, burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man shot by Radcliff Police last week continues to recover at University Hospital in Louisville.
The News Enterprise reports the suspect’s name has not been released and that no charges will be filed until he's out of the hospital.
The shooting reportedly happened early in the morning on Jan. 23 on Navaho Court after police were called to investigate an armed robbery.
Officers said they found the man with a knife. He refused to drop it and charged at the officers with the weapon.
The suspect was shot but hit injuries are likely not fatal.
He is expected to be charged with robbery and burglary.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.