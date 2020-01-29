1,400 positions open at Kentucky Kingdom

By Sarah Jackson | January 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Kingdom is looking to fill 1,400 positions.

The positions are in more than 20 different departments and include ride operators, culinary staff members, guest services staff, lifeguards, public safety officers, ride technicians and water park technicians.

The pay rates start above minimum wage and vary based upon the position and experience, according to Kentucky Kingdom.

