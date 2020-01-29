SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

The pattern remains active but long-lasting cold air is still going to be tough. But as I have stated many times, you only need it to line up once.
Having said that, no significant wintry systems are in the official forecast. In fact, we may have to watch for gusty t-storms early next week.
Here is a quick breakdown of the setup:
NOW-TONIGHT: Weakening system is trying to beat down the dry air in WAVE Country. So far, it is having a better chance west of our counties with only a few reports of flurries/sleet across central KY. We’ll continue to monitor the radar trends and please, keep sending in your reports as well! Overall, this still looks to be a minor issue with many areas above freezing with most of the moisture is here. Stay tuned.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SAT: This setup still features 2 systems that will likely merge when just east of NYC Saturday. With the split system idea, only very light rain or snow can be expected locally. No big changes on this one today.
NEXT WEEK: We warm up fast on Sunday with 60 reachable. Then into the 60s Monday/Tuesday. Two surges of rain to watch with this warm surge. One moves in Monday in the form of light showers. The second later Tuesday and Tuesday night that may be in the form of thunderstorms.
The video will cover the above PLUS a discussion about the winter trends so far in general.
