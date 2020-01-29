Third new hotel concept being planned for historic Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular area of town now has three new hotel projects being planned.
The good news for Highlands residents and businesses? The people behind this latest proposal also developed Louisville Slugger Museum, the Whiskey Row Lofts and The Henry Clay, among other projects.
First, a hotel was announced as part of the One Park project at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road. Then, not far away, a proposed second hotel was recently announced at 1125 Bardstown Road.
And now, a third hotel and restaurant concept is being planned at the corner of Breckinridge and Baxter, just near Cave Hill Cemetery.
“At first we actually looked at it a few years ago as apartments,” said Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz, the developer of the project. After giving it some thought, Weyland Ventures decided a 69-room boutique hotel and 4,700-square-foot restaurant that could be restored with the help of historic tax credits was a unique idea to better fit the unique neighborhood.
At the time, they also thought the idea was unique until two other Highlands hotel projects popped up but, Gratz said, “all the projects are different, and they’ll all have a different feel.”
Gratz said she believes there’s plenty of business to go around, as Louisville visitors may be drawn to the neighborhood with great shops and food options.
“To me it’s a win, win,” Highlands Commerce Guild President Aaron Givhan said.
News of the proposal excited Givhan and other business owners and leaders at Wednesday’s Highlands Commerce Guild meeting.
Patrick O’Shea, a partner and manager with said,
“It would be wonderful,” O’Shea’s partner and manager Patrick O’Shea said. “We saw the impact downtown when hotels were getting built around the KFC Yum! Center, and we saw an uptick in our business, and I think we would see the same in the Highlands.”
“The hotel industry has really changed across America over recent years, and there are not just great big hotels everywhere,” Metro Councilman Brandon Coan said. “There are little boutiques, and they offer restaurants and retail space and amenities, that if done right, would be really additve to the Highlands.”
While the developers aren’t releasing the entire investment estimates yet, nor any renderings, it would be a multi-million dollar project when all is said and done. Weyland bought the property at auction in December for $1.4 million. The company anticipates the project will be open sometime in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.