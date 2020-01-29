1-week-old missing after 3 women found dead in FL; AMBER Alert issued

MIAMI (WAVE) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a one-week-old baby.
Andrew Caballeiro was last seen in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami on Jan. 28.
According to WTLV, the AMBER Alert was issued after three women were found dead inside of a home.
Andrew is described as being 7 pounds, 20 inches long and bald.
Andrew may be with his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. Caballeiro is described as being 5’7’’ tall and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Caballeiro is believed to be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Express van with a decal that reads “Nesty School Services.” The back left door has a decal that reads “Caution: Transporting Children.”
Miami-Dade police said investigators have not called Caballeiro a suspect in the slayings. Police have not said how the women died or if they were related to the baby.
Anyone who sees the van is asked to call 911 immediately.
