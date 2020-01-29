West Point School to talk merger with Hardin County

WEST POINT, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic West Point Independent School may only have a few months left.
West Point has been around since 1846.
Tuesday the school’s board voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with Hardin County Schools for a possible merger.
“There’s a feeling in the air," interim Principal Carla Breeding said. "It’s been difficult.”
That’s how Carla Breeding felt Wednesday, one day after the vote. Breeding became West Point’s interim principal for the 2019-2020 school year and said she took the job, in part, because of how tight-knit the town is.
“We get very close to our students," Breeding said. "We’re a very family-oriented school.”
On Wednesday she walked the school’s halls, checking on students and looking at the trophy case, knowing in a few months they may all be gone. Though the history of this 150-year-old school is still running strong, the finances are not.
“The reality is financially, you cannot maintain a school with 140 students," Breeding said.
Other employees are feeling similar emotions.
Penelope Helm works at and sends her son to West Point. She told WAVE 3 News she hopes the merger goes smoothly and wants to make sure all students get the same care in another school district.
“You know so much about each individual student, whereas in a larger district some teachers may not even know half their students’ names," Helm said.
WAVE 3 News brought those concerns to school leaders in Hardin County. The district’s spokesman John Wright said leaders have had preliminary conversations about what the merger may look like, but said there’s still a lot to hammer out.
“We have four elementary schools in that part of the county, two middle schools in that part of the county," Wright said. "We have one high school and we know they’ll eventually end up at North Hardin High School. We just don’t know the exact route.”
Until school officials have all the details, Breeding said West Point’s teachers and students will do their best to stay strong.
“Make every day better than the day before,” Breeding said.
West Point School’s last day is currently scheduled for June 1st.
Wright told WAVE 3 News that Hardin County officials hope to get students in place for the 2020-2021 school year.
