Body found in basement of Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dead body was found hidden inside a Louisville home, Louisville Metro police confirmed Thursday.
The body was discovered Wednesday night during a search of a home in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
An autopsy was being conducted Thursday to confirm the victim’s identity and how that person died.
Part of the investigation took place overnight. Some neighbors told WAVE 3 News they were awakened by police and questioned for any possible clues.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's name.
It’s not yet clear what led police to the home.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
