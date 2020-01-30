City looks to make growth plans for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and NuLu neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – There are a lot of new businesses popping up across Louisville, especially in the Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and NuLu neighborhoods.
When Work the Metal opened its doors 16 years ago, the neighborhood looked a lot different.
"It changed a lot," Work the Metal co-owner Jack Mathis said. "We were one of the few businesses in Butchertown that was a retail, a place where people could come down and shop."
Mathis said it made sense to put their shop there because of the location.
"We believe it's the gateway to downtown," Mathis said. "It's right off the freeway, goes straight to the NuLu, area which is so popular."
Now, more and more people are starting to see the need for development, and Mathis said he's happy they were one of the first to realize the neighborhood's charm.
"We've always believed in the area when some people may not have," Mathis said. "But we have always been here and believed in it. We pushed for it and we felt like we were a small little part of the catalyst for change in the neighborhood so it's exciting to see other people now excited about the area."
Maddox & Rose, a custom candle pouring shop, opened in NuLu about 8 months ago.
“It’s a different kind of concept people aren’t used to, and I feel like the neighborhood of NuLu, in general, is kind of that’s the definition of it. They welcome uniqueness,” Jamie Tronzo, co-owner of Maddox & Rose, said.
She said they noticed the development about a year and a half ago when they signed the lease for the space off Main Street. She started to see positive changes and new shops pop up and believes area development is all on the right track.
"We're seeing more restaurants go in, more restaurant options that are open at different hours, different dietary needs which is huge for us to be able to send people because our experience takes a little longer for the product to be ready," Tronzo said. "We love to recommend different spots in the neighborhood."
From road changes to new business ideas, the city is working with neighbors in Butchertown, NuLu and Phoenix Hill to learn what they want to see move into the 6.3 square mile area.
"All this study area, Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu, has been really receptive," Michael King, the planning manager for the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability, said. "I think that's why they are so excited about this plan. It gives them the opportunity for the city to make some infrastructure investments based on the vision they create and really shape how their next twenty years goes in the area."
On Wednesday, the city hosted a public workshop to allow people to give their input on what they would like to see in the neighborhoods.
There will be two more public forums at future dates, but the city is asking the public to fill out a survey to help them with the planning process. Click or tap here to find the survey.
