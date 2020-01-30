Evansville looks to end streak vs Northern Iowa

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have given up just 71.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.5 percent of the 162 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 42 over his last five games. He's also made 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.