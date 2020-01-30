Family recovering after house explosion, looking for answers

MILLWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County woman and her 7-year-old daughter are recovering in Louisville after their home exploded Wednesday night.
It happened in the small town of Millwood, near Leitchfield, around 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, as the sun came up just hours later, the damage was clear.
"It went boom," Gordon Johnson, a neighbor, told WAVE 3 News.
The home of Angela Young and her daughter Johanna was scorched and flattened. Pieces of their life were scattered through the yard. Their front door was thrown about ten feet. A charred kitchen cabinet laid in the yard not far from the spices it may have once held.
Young’s son said his sister Johanna has burns on her back, arm and parts of her body, but could be released from the hospital soon.
"The little girl, she'd come over every day in the summertime and get a Popsicle," Johnson said. "I'd give her a Popsicle. Every evening, she comes and gets one."
Johanna walked away with lesser injuries because the family said they believe her mother shielded her from the blast.
Young’s son, A.J. Scanlon, traveled between Norton Children’s and UofL Hospital to visit with the two on Thursday. He said Young will be sedated for weeks to avoid the pain of second and third-degree burns all over her body. She is expected to be hospitalized for months.
"It's a very odd bunch of emotions," Scanlon said. "Growing up on a farm, you learn to be tough. So, it's not much sadness, more of a mix of anger and unknowing."
Anger because Scanlon said the home's gas tank was filled by Midway Propane, in Grayson County, just hours before the explosion. He said the servicemen noted smelling gas on the property.
“My biggest question I have, besides the well-being of my family members, is if the job of the propane company was done properly,” Scanlon said.
WAVE 3 News called Midway Propane to ask about how the gas tank was filled, but those at the business declined to comment.
The Kentucky state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the explosion.
Scanlon said he's relieved his family members are still alive and is trying to make the best of the tragic situation.
"Doesn't mean you can’t learn from it or that life's going to be all that bad," he said.
He added he’s hoping for a full recovery for his mom, but still unsure if it will happen.
