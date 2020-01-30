FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly Thursday; rain, snow chances return Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds linger throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 40s by the afternoon.
Clouds remain stubborn tonight ahead of our next system. Expect lows in the 30s tonight. Late tonight into early Friday morning rain and snow showers will begin to roll into WAVE Country.
Showers continue through Friday, fading to drizzle by the evening. Some snow showers are possible in southern Indiana early Friday morning. Highs Friday max out in the 40s once again.
The rain exits Friday night, leaving cloudy skies behind. Lows to the 30s by Saturday morning.
While Saturday looks cloudy with highs in the 40s, Super Bowl Sunday features much more sunshine and highs in the 50s.
