FORECAST: Light rain & snow expected early Friday

We’re watching a system to our west that will move in during the morning hours Friday. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s in the city, a few places north closer to freezing. Rain will continue to increase Friday morning with a band of light snow for areas closer to Seymour, IN in Jackson and Jennings Co. A light accumulation of snow can’t be ruled out there. We’ll all warm to light rain by lunchtime with highs in the 40s. The rain exits Friday night, leaving cloudy skies behind.