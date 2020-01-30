FORECAST: Light rain & snow expected early Friday

- Grassy snow accumulations in the northern part of our viewing area
- Warmer with sunshine on Sunday
- 60s show up early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay cloudy overnight.
We’re watching a system to our west that will move in during the morning hours Friday. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s in the city, a few places north closer to freezing. Rain will continue to increase Friday morning with a band of light snow for areas closer to Seymour, IN in Jackson and Jennings Co. A light accumulation of snow can’t be ruled out there. We’ll all warm to light rain by lunchtime with highs in the 40s. The rain exits Friday night, leaving cloudy skies behind.
Low temperatures will drop back into the 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday is cloudy and mainly dry, save for a small rain and snow chance mainly east of Louisville early in the day. High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. It’s Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day. Mostly sunny skies will combine with temperatures in the upper 50s to make for a delightful day!
