3 former officers charged in scam not expected to serve time in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three former Louisville Metro Police Department officers who pleaded guilty to taking part in a fake overtime scheme are not expected to serve any prison time.
According to court documents, federal prosecutors are expected to recommend a sentence of probation and home detention for the officers instead of time behind bars.
Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in October 2019.
Investigators said from 2014 to 2017 the officers charged LMPD and the federal government for overtime they never worked.
The men were ordered to pay more than $170,000 in restitution. They are expected to be sentenced on Feb. 6.
