Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo's only 3-pointer of the game tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation and the Indiana Pacers pulled away in overtime for a 115-106 victory over Chicago. Oladipo finished with nine points in his first game in over a year. T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 25 points. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana won for the eighth time in 10 games. Chandler Hutchinson scored a career-high 21 points and Zach Lavine had 20 to lead the Bulls. Chicago has lost eight straight to the Pacers.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49. Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 23 points, John Mooney regained his double-double touch with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and reserves Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin totaled 32 points as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Wake Forest. Laszewski, a 6-foot-10 swingman, scored a season-high 18 points and Goodwin added 14 for Mike Brey's Fighting Irish, who won their first league game at the Purcell Pavilion this season. Brandon Childress had a game-high 24 points to lead Wake Forest which dropped its third straight game.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star died Tuesday at age 58. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor. The Indianapolis native played in college at Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Vikings with the fourth overall pick in 1985. Doleman played two seasons for Atlanta and three seasons with San Francisco before returning to Minnesota to finish his career in 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame in 2012.