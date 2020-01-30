Hillview tire shop asks for community’s help to catch catalytic converter thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All it took was the turn of a key for Greg Nufer to know something wasn’t right with his company’s work van.
“It sounded like Fort Knox," Nufer told WAVE 3 News on Thursday. "It was very loud and everybody around me heard it.”
With 32 years of experience at Big O Tires, the car expert knew right away what the problem was.
“We’ve got a catalytic converter bandit out," Nufer said.
A few days later, the same horrifying sound started coming from sales manager Missy Nichols’ car. Her car’s catalytic converter was gone.
“You kind of feel like you’re an honest person going out to make a living and somebody else is dipping into your pocket," Nichols said.
So, Nichols dipped into the store’s surveillance system, and the cameras showed her exactly what had been happening at the business.
In a surveillance video timestamped 2:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, a hooded man walks around the Big O Tires parking lot. Flashlight in hand, the suspect checks underneath a few cars. Fifteen minutes later at 2:45 a.m. the man returns, goes back under a car and emerges with a catalytic converter in his hand.
“It’s a big let down," Nicholas said. "It’s irritating. You know, 14 years ago when we started here, you could leave a car on the lot for weeks at a time and never have a problem.”
It’s a problem that’s irritating and expensive, costing Big O Tires hundreds of dollars to fix.
“Get a job," Nichols urges of the suspected bandit. "Work for a living. Do like all of us other hard-working Americans do. That’s all I’m saying.”
“I’d like to see you turn yourself in," Nufer said. "It’d be a lot better off. It’ll be a lot easier on you, because you’re going to keep going and somebody is probably going to end up killing them.”
Hillview Police told WAVE 3 News they’ve noticed a trend of catalytic converter thefts in the past 30 days. A lieutenant with the department said a detective has been assigned to the case. The department expects to have more information in the coming days.
