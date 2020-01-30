Hoosiers fall apart in second half in 64-49 loss at #24 Penn State

(WAVE) - Indiana was in good shape, all tied with #24 Penn State at 28 at the half, but the Nittany Lions outscored the Hoosiers 36-21 in the second half on their way to a 64-49 win.
Indiana turned the ball over 17 times.
“Offensively we were bad and you know when you talk to the team after the game, there’s not a whole lot to talk about, other than the second half, we just played terrible,” IU head coach Archie Miller said.
Indiana turned the ball over 12 times in the second half and their backcourt shot just 3-26 from the field, 1-8 from three.
The Hoosiers shot 33% from the field and hit just 2-11 three’s.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Justin Smith added 13 points and 7 boards.
Penn State (15-5, 5-4) got 17 points and 9 rebounds from Lamar Stevens.
IU falls to 15-6, 5-5 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers visit Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
