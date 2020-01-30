Injuries reported in Millwood home explosion

By Brett Martin | January 29, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 8:28 PM

MILLWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - At least two people are injured after a home exploded in Millwood.

The Grayson County Sheriff Normal Chaffens says two people were flown to the hospital after it happened around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Police still don’t know what caused the explosion. WAVE 3 News was told Grayson Sheriff’s Office and EMS and Fire, a med chopper, Leitchfield Fire and Police department are all working the scene.

Millwood is a small community west of Leitchfield.

