Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has endorsed a proposal that would ban motorists from using handheld cellphones, a step that supporters say is aimed at combating distracted driving. House members voted 86-10 Wednesday in favor of the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free technology, except in emergencies. The bill would broaden the state’s current ban on texting while driving that officials have said is unenforceable and doesn’t include actions such as emailing, using apps such as Snapchat or viewing videos. Twenty-one other states already have similar bans. The proposal, which has Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s support, now goes to the Senate for consideration.