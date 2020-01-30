Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Ban on drivers using handheld phones clears Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has endorsed a proposal that would ban motorists from using handheld cellphones, a step that supporters say is aimed at combating distracted driving. House members voted 86-10 Wednesday in favor of the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free technology, except in emergencies. The bill would broaden the state’s current ban on texting while driving that officials have said is unenforceable and doesn’t include actions such as emailing, using apps such as Snapchat or viewing videos. Twenty-one other states already have similar bans. The proposal, which has Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s support, now goes to the Senate for consideration.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana governor signs spending plan for unexpected revenue
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has signed off on a plan for spending $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue on college campus construction projects after legislative Republicans rebuffed Democratic attempts to direct at least some of that money toward school funding. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office said he signed the bill Wednesday. Holcomb had first proposed in July the plan for using the extra money toward paying cash for the building projects, rather than borrowing money. Holcomb said in a statement that the plan ensures the state remains “the fiscal envy of the nation saving Hoosier taxpayers more than $135 million in borrowing costs.”
CHILD MOLESTATION-ARREST
Indiana court declines case of 100-year molestation sentence
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a man sentenced to 100 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school. The News and Tribune reports the Jan. 23 decision denying a hearing to 20-year-old Michael Begin effectively ends the Jeffersonville man’s bid for a sentence reduction. Begin pleaded guilty last year to 20 counts of child molestation and was sentenced to the maximum 120-year sentence, with the final 20 years to be served on probation. The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his request for a sentence reduction in October.
AP-US-BALL-STATE-PROFESSOR-OVERREACTS
Ball State students seek retirement of cop calling professor
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of Ball State University students gathered for a rally to demand the early retirement of a white professor who called police on a black student who refused to change seats last week during a class. The Star Press reports that a crowd of 200 to 300 students converged Tuesday outside the Whitinger Business Building. School President Geoffrey S. Mearns said previously that Shaheen Borna had committed a "gross error" and overreacted to Sultan "Mufasa" Benson's refusal to change seats. Students demand that all faculty receive mandatory diversity and conflict training in addition to a student committee to respond to future incidents.
CHICAGO-CATHOLIC SCHOOLS INVESTMENT
Nonprofit, archdiocese invest more than $90M in 30 schools
CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago and a nonprofit say they'll together invest more than $90 million over 10 years in 30 Catholic schools in lower-income neighborhoods on the city's South and West sides. Under the agreement, Big Shoulders Fund will donate $47.5 million to the schools serving 5,600 students and assume their financial risk. The archdiocese will provide $44.9 million. The deal also will let the archdiocese stabilize its annual operating aid for Catholic schools. The agreement takes effect immediately and will support the 2019/2020 school-year budget.
SMALL PLANE-WEST VIRGINIA
Police: Neurosurgeon killed in West Virginia plane crash
GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a neurosurgeon has been identified as the pilot who was killed in the crash of a small airplane. News outlets report 67-year-old Dr. Thomas Kaye of Haydenville, Massachusetts, was the only person aboard the plane in Monday's crash in woods between Fairmont and Grafton. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says Kaye was flying from Indiana to Massachusetts and had stopped at the North Central West Virginia Airport near Bridgeport for refueling. Kay worked with the Trinity Health of New England Medical Group in Waterbury, Connecticut.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PROSECUTOR AUTHORITY
Indiana Republicans aiming to force marijuana prosecutions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators are reacting to the Indianapolis prosecutor’s decision against pressing criminal charges over possessing small marijuana amounts by proposing that the state attorney general could pick a special prosecutor to take over such cases. The bill endorsed in a 6-3 Indiana Senate committee vote Tuesday would let the attorney general’s office step in if a county prosecutor announced a policy of not enforcing a law or was found to have “categorically elected” to not do so. The proposal comes after Democratic Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced in September that his office wouldn’t pursue charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
Indiana woman appealing conviction in fatal school bus crash
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction. A notice of appeal was filed Jan. 17 with the Indiana Court of Appeals on behalf of Alyssa Shepherd. The 25-year-old Rochester woman was convicted in October by a Fulton County jury of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. Shepherd was sentenced in December to four years in prison. Her attorney says a brief that will include arguments in Shepherd's appeal won't be filed for months.