Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Key Kentucky lawmaker previews criminal justice bills
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A House committee chairman says Kentucky lawmakers will grapple with a criminal justice system he says is “out of kilter." House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jason Petrie said Wednesday that bills to be considered will likely deal with the bail system, persistent felony offender status, felony thresholds for theft offenses, and probation. The upcoming discussions come amid surging incarceration rates in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear points to rising prison costs as a growing burden on the state budget, sapping money for education and health care. He has urged lawmakers to take up criminal-justice reform.
KENTUCKY-ABORTION LAW
Federal court hears Kentucky abortion procedure law appeal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are asking a federal appeals court to restore a state law that bans a common second trimester abortion procedure. The law passed in 2018 was struck down last year by a federal judge. But a lawyer from the Kentucky Attorney General's office told the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday that the law simply changes how the abortion must be performed by requiring an alternative procedure. The law was challenged by the lone clinic performing abortions in Kentucky. An attorney representing the clinic argued the law could force women to leave the state to seek an abortion.
VOTING RIGHTS-KENTUCKY
Lawmaker promotes measure to restore felon voting rights
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A House Democrat is pushing for a constitutional measure in Kentucky to automatically restore voting rights for felons who complete their sentences. The proposed constitutional amendment would be a permanent and broader follow-up to an executive order previously signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. That order restored voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences. Rep. Charles Booker on Wednesday praised the governor's action but said there's more “work to do." He says executive orders can be rescinded. His proposal would automatically restore felon voting rights after completion of a prison sentence, probation or parole.
BC-US-PHONY SCHOOL-IMMIGRATION
Kentucky man sentenced in phony school immigration scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A 36-year-old man will spend six months in prison for his role in recruiting dozens of foreign-born students to attend a phony school in suburban Detroit so they could remain in the U.S. The Detroit News reports that Phanideep Karnati was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Authorities say Karnati recruited 74 people to enroll in The University of Farmington which was created by the Department of Homeland Security. Its offices were in Farmington Hills but there were no classes or teachers. Recruiters were paid to help foreigners maintain their status as "students" and get work permits. Karnati is a native of India and lived in Louisville, Kentucky. Seven other recruiters have been sentenced in the scheme.
FORT CAMPBELL-MALPRACTICE SUIT
Teen wins $15M judgment against Fort Campbell hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee has awarded a $15 million judgment to a teen who suffered a brain injury at a hospital on the Fort Campbell Army post. The parents of the boy filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in 2015. They alleged their son suffered injuries during his birth at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell in 2005. A federal judge found that the hospital failed to inform the mother, Kelly Wilson, of her choices of delivery and didn't properly monitor the fetus during labor. He suffers from cerebral palsy and other neurological deficiencies.
LEGISLATION-TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY
Democrat seeks to fight Kentucky GOP transgender bills
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are sponsoring three bills affecting the transgender community. News outlets report Democrat candidate Ramona Thomas plans to fight the legislation if elected to the statehouse. Thomas began transitioning in 2017. She believes the bills are a result of a lack of LGBT people in state government. One bill would prohibit students from using public restrooms that don't align with their “biological gender.” Another would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender-altering medications to minors. The third would require students to play sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.