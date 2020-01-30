Live United Day aimed at expanding child care help, other key topics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - People with the United Way across Kentucky were at the Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday, urging lawmakers to support the organization’s legislative goals this year.
Those goals include expanded eligibility for child care help and stronger early education.
They also want to see changes to the criminal justice system, as well as the tax code.
Organizers said they hope their efforts give lawmakers an idea of what the United Way is working on to improve the Commonwealth.
“The purpose of our Live United Day is to draw together all of our public policy initiatives and showcase for them what it is that United Way is working on across the Commonwealth,” United Way of Kentucky President Kevin Middleton said. “We’ve invested $43 million into this Commonweatlh last year, and we stand as a great gatekeeper between local nonprofit organizations, corporations, and the legislature to help get things done for local communities.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron were among the speakers at the Live United rally.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.