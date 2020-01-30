Louisville non-profit completes annual homeless count

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Coalition for the Homeless hit the streets Thursday for their annual homeless count.
The count is done to figure out just how many people are sleeping on the streets of Louisville, and anywhere else without a roof over their head.
More than 400 people volunteered to get up before the sun, get in their cars and start figuring out who was in need of help.
The count was also about figuring out the kind of problems the people were facing in the streets.
When approached, the people living outside would be asked a series of questions, if they were willing to answer.
A WAVE 3 News crew was embedded with one group of volunteers, where they met volunteer Paul Faust.
Faust said he feels a connection with the people out here because he was in their shoes once too.
“Twenty-six years ago I was a drug addict and alcoholic and ended up homeless out in Las Vegas," Faust explained.
Now, Faust wants to be an example that things can get better.
"I'm hoping that I can help somebody,” Faust said. “That's the only reason that I'm out here.”
Drugs and alcohol can play a big factor in creating a homeless situation; so can instability mentally.
Four people from the National Alliance on Mental Illness were also volunteering.
“Today is actually my birthday,” Donna Pollard, of NAMI Louisville, said, “so my birthday gift was actually my colleagues joining me on this mission at 4 o’clock this morning, and I couldn't be more thankful for such an incredible, genuine group of people."
People helping people, that’s what volunteers say the day is about.
