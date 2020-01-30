Man killed in crash on Taylorsville Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the man who died in a crash on Taylorsville Road has been released.
Timothy Ebertshauser, 55, was driving a pickup truck southbound on Taylorsville Road at Pee Wee Reese Road around 12 p.m. on Jan. 24 and was responsible for two accidents, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
Ebertshauser was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith.
No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
