ND looks to sweep Ga. Tech

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 69.4 points per game across 10 conference games. That's an improvement from the 64.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 40.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He's also made 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.