Nwora scores career-high 37 in 86-69 Cards win at Boston College

(WAVE) - UofL junior forward Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points on Wednesday night as #6 UofL pulled away in the second half for an 86-69 win at Boston College.
“I think it just started to develop as the game was going on,” Nwora said. “My teammates did a good job of finding me and I was able to knock down some shots.”
He knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers. Nwora scored 21 of his 37 points in the first half.
Boston Celtics GM/President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge had a front row seat for the performance.
The win was the Cards seventh straight.
UofL only led 45-43 at the half, but pulled away by crashing the offensive glass and getting the ball into the paint in the second half.
They out rebounded the Eagles 43-29 and shot 48% from the field, including 12-27 from three. Nwora had nine rebounds.
Darius Perry finished with 14 points and Dwayne Sutton added 10. Freshman David Johnson dished out six assists and scored six points.
The Cards are 18-3, 9-1 in the ACC and have won seven straight games. They are alone in first place in the league.
UofL visits NC State (14-7, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
UofL head coach Chris Mack will recap the wins over Clemson and Boston College and preview the NC State game on “Inside the Cards” on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.