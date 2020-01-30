Sanctuary City bill passes committee; full Senate vote up next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to prevent sanctuary cities in the Commonwealth.
Senate Bill 1 would prohibit law enforcement from any sanctuary policy and to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.
The bill passed a committee Thursday after nearly two hours of heavy debate.
Supporters and sponsors said it doesn’t change anything, but makes it so law enforcement is not stopped from cooperating with federal agents.
“This bill does nothing to create an obligation with any state or local law enforcement agency that has to go out and start being proactive in federal immigration law,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah.
Those opposed to the bill said it will spread fear.
“This law is onerous for law enforcement and agency employees and will likely result in racial and nationality profiling,” immigration attorney Ron Russell said.
The bill now goes to the full Senate floor.
