SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Our active setup continues...
Next up: A wave of rain/snow early Friday. If you live north of I-64, this may end up being more on the snow side with some light accumulations possible. Areas farther north toward Seymour may have enough for some slick spots. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates on this system.
A quiet weekend overall with Sunday by far the pick day.
Monday/Tuesday will be warm days around 60 or so but rain will take place at times. Even some thunderstorms Tuesday night/early Wednesday.
Later next week another system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. This one has many questions to it (of course) but it is an interesting one.
The video today will cover all of this!
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.