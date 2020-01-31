5 Cards roll to 86-54 at Notre Dame

(WAVE) - #5 UofL outscored Notre Dame in every quarter as the Cards rolled to an 86-54 win on Thursday night in South Bend, Indiana.
Dana Evans led the way with 17 points and 6 assists. Jazmine Jones had 14 and 9 rebounds and Kylee Shook 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 blocks.
“We came up prepared for them, it was nothing that we were gonna take lightly, I don’t care what their record is,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said.
The Cards improve to 21-1 and 10-0 in the ACC. Notre Dame falls 7-14, 2-7.
“Well we knew we had to be aggressive and take it at them because they were kind of short with their bench so, but we know that they’re a great program so we knew that they were gonna ready to play so we had to stay focused,” Evans said.
UofL led 27-11 after the first quarter and 50-29 at the half. They blocked 10 Notre Dame shots and out rebounded the Irish 45-32.
The Cards have won 13 in a row.
Up next is an exhibition against Team USA on Super Bowl Sunday in the KFC Yum! Center. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. Tickets are still available at gocards.com/usa
